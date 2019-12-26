Antoine Griezmann, who joined Barcelona last summer, has revealed the reason behind his transfer from Atletico Madrid. The France international said he came to the Catalan giants to “learn a new philosophy and grow on a personal level”.

“I did not leave Atletico to win the Champions League or win more titles. I came here to Barca to learn a new style of play, a new philosophy and to grow on a personal level,” Griezmann was quoted as saying on the official website of UEFA.

Griezmann, however, also praised his former club and said that Atletico Madrid can win the UEFA Champions League this season. “Atletico can also win the La Liga and the Champions League, they have the team and the coach to do it,” he said.

The Red and Whites of Madrid had a shot at the Champions League title in 2014 and 2016, losing to Real Madrid in the final on both the occasions.

Speaking particularly about the 2016 final, Griezmann said his failure to convert a penalty in the second half of the match still angers him. Had he scored through the spot-kick Atletico could have won the match in regulation time, which they eventually lost in the penalty shootout.

“I was very angry to have failed. I think my failure was what made us lose the final. It will always hurt me, even if I win with another club,” Griezmann said.

“It was my dream, the dream of the whole club and I had it in my feet. I can’t turn around, but I’m sure it will hurt me in ten or fifteen years,” he added.

The 28-year-old has had a fair start to his Barcelona career, scoring 8 goals and creating 4 assists in 23 appearances for the Blaugrana.