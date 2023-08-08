La Liga: Giuliano Simeone suffers double leg fracture in friendly game

Giuliano Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, will miss the entire season after suffering a double fracture in his left leg during a friendly game.

Simeone was caught from behind by Burgos defender Jose Joaquin Matos in the 86th minute of Deportivo Alaves’ friendly game against second division Burgos on Sunday, breaking his tibia and fibula in his left leg.

The incident happened just moments after he had just scored his first goal for Alaves, who he joined on loan from Atletico Madrid last week. An ambulance took the 20-year-old to the hospital and the referee suspended the game, reports Xinhua.

Alaves confirmed on Monday that Simeone will need an operation and it is unlikely he will play this season.

Matos posted a message apologising for his challenge on the young striker, who scored nine goals for Zaragoza in the second division last season.

“I am sorry with my heart Giuliano. There is no need to say that it wasn’t a challenge that was intentional, but an action in the game. I would never intentionally hurt a companion in the game,” posted the defender, adding “my sincere apology for what has happened.”