Bengal on Friday re-appointed senior batsman Manoj Tiwary as captain of the side in the absence of Abhimanyu Easwaran for their Ranji Trophy match against Delhi starting from Monday.

Abhimanyu, who was appointed skipper in place of Tiwary at the beginning of the season, is travelling to New Zealand for India A commitments.

In Bengal’s last game against Hyderabad, Tiwary became only the second batsman from the state to score a triple hundred as his unbeaten 303 helped the team to an innings and 303 run-win at Kalyani.

Bengal have 19 points from five matches and are in third spot in the cross-pool. Delhi are placed eighth in the standings with 16 points from five matches.

Bengal squad: Manoj Tiwary (captain), Shrevats Goswami (wk), Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Raman, Koushik Ghosh, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Shreyan Chakraborty, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Nilakantha Das and Sudip Gharami.