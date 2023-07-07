Rajiv Sethu, Vignesh Goud secure pole positions at National Racing Championship

Rajiv Sethu and Vignesh Goud earned their second consecutive pole positions as the second round of the MRF Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit here on Friday.

Chennai-based Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) who marked his debut in the premium Pro-Stock 301-400cc category in the first round at Coimbatore last month with a grand double, secured his second consecutive pole position, albeit by one-hundredth of a second.

Sethu clocked a best lap of 01 minute, 50.708 seconds as against 01:50.718 by second-placed KY Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing). Behind the pair was another Petronas TVS Racing rider, Deepak Ravikumar (01:50.882).

In fact, less than one second separated the top five as Petronas TVS Racing team-mates young Sarthak Chavan from Pune (01:50.996), in his first season in this category, and multiple National champion Jagan Kumar (01:51.351) qualified fourth and fifth, respectively.

In contrast, Hyderabad teenager Goud again dominated the Novice qualifying session with a top lap of 02:08.362, for his second pole position in a row that followed his double in Coimbatore last month. Manvith Reddy (RACR Castrol Power Ultimate1) from Bengaluru took P2 (02:09.998) ahead of Chengalpet’s Sangeeth Sundar (02:10.220).

Petronas TVS Racing’s spearhead KY Ahamed set the pace during Free Practice session in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category, with a top lap of 01:57.488, ahead of Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) whose best was a 01:58.938 while Pacer Yamaha’s Prabhu Arunagiri was third quickest in 01:59.075. Meanwhile, Mathana Kumar (Pacer Yamaha), winner of both races in Round-1 last month, could not post any time due to a fall in his very first lap.

Former champion Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing) warmed up by emerging the fastest in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category, posting a best time of 02:10.205, ahead of Ryhana Bee (Axor Sparks Racing) who did a hot lap of 02:11.770 while first round winner, Lani Fernandez (Castrol Power1 Ultimate) from Puducherry was third fastest in 02:11.847.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250): Chennai’s Kavin Samaar Quintal topped the time sheets during the free practice session, clocking 01:50.671 that was way ahead of second-placed Raheesh Khatri (Mumbai, 01:54.996).