Aarav Dewan wins Meritus Cup Karting Junior class

Gurugram’s 14-year Aarav Dewan won his major championship in style dominating the wet conditions to clinch the FMSCI Meritus Cup for the Indian Karting Academy Trophy in the OK Junior class at the third and final round here at Meco Kartopia track.

Aarav of Leapfrog Racing team started P5 and went on to win the final race with a display of exceptional skills in wet conditions to beat Eshanth Vengatesan of MSport by a handsome margin of 22 points and annexed his maiden title in the FMSCI Cup event.

“It is a very competitive event and I am so happy to get my maiden trophy. I thank my team and family who supported me all through,” said Aarav, the Class 8 student of Heritage Experiential School, Delhi.

In the Micro class, 11-year Rivaan Dev Preetham of MSport completely dominated the season with an all win recond and won the championship in the MicroMax class with 102 points ahead of teammate Rehan Khan.

In the Senior class, 18-year-old Bengaluru driver Siddharth Rooso of Kartkrew Motorsports won the title ahead of teammate Ethan Joy.