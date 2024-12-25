Punjab achieved many a milestone in the field of sports in 2024

The Punjab government has achieved many a milestone in the field of sports, making 2024 a memorable year for the state under the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. A spokesperson from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) revealed that the chief minister envisioned Punjab as front runner in sports and fostered a sports culture by implementing a new sports policy in 2023.

The results of this policy were evident in 2024. He added that out of a total of 100 Indian athletes participating in the Paris Olympics, 19 were from Punjab, including 10 hockey players, six shooters, two athletes, and one golfer. Additionally, three athletes from Punjab participated in the Paris Paralympics, comprising one para-athlete, one para-badminton player, and one para-powerlifter. Under the new sports policy, 22 athletes received ₹15 lakh each for preparation, amounting to a total of ₹3.30 crore.

Highlighting the achievements, the spokesperson mentioned that the Indian hockey team made history by winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, with eight players from Punjab. Each of these players was awarded ₹1 crore, totaling ₹8 crore. Two reserve players received ₹15 lakh each. Other Olympians and Paralympians from Punjab also received ₹15 lakh each. In total, ₹13.10 crore was distributed among the 22 athletes for preparation, participation, and rewards.

Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team captain, became the top scorer of the Olympics with 10 goals, bringing immense pride to Punjab. In a significant step, 11 prominent athletes were offered government jobs in Punjab, with nine hockey players (four as PCS officers and five as DSPs), one athlete, and one cricketer being appointed. To further enhance sports culture, the state launched a project to establish 1,000 sports nurseries.

In 2024, work began on 260 nurseries in the first phase. These nurseries aim to provide top-notch coaching, equipment, and facilities for budding athletes. The chief minister also introduced the third edition of the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ in 2024, which saw participation from nearly five lakh athletes across 37 sports and nine age groups.