Pujara, Shammi, Yadav dropped from Test squad for West Indies tour

Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami have been dropped while promising uncapped youngsters Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar have been included in the Indian Test squad to be led by Rohit Sharma for the upcoming tour of West Indies, starting from July 12 in Dominica.

The two-Test series will be the start of the World Test Championship 2023-25 for both India and West Indies. The ODI series will also be crucial for India as they prepare for the World Cup later in the year.

Ajinkya Rahane will be the vice-captain of Test Squad while Hardik Pandya will be deputy to Rohit Sharma in the three-match ODIs.

Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test match from July 12-16, followed by the second Test to be played from July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. It will be the 100th Test match between the two teams .

The three-match series will follow and will be played between July 27 to August 1. The first two ODIs will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29. The third ODI will be at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, on 1 August.

The visitors are also scheduled to play five T20Is and the squad for the same will be announced later.

Gaikwad is also a part of the ODI squad for which Sanju Samson has been recalled . In the pace department, Mukesh Kumar is included in the limited-overs squad, along with Jaydev Unadkat,Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.

The team also included four spin-bowling options in the ODI squad, in Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel .

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KS Bharat (WK) , Ishan Kishan (WK) Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain) Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, and Mukesh Kumar.