In a recent interview, former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has stated that Indian Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma have left a long-lasting impression on him sheerly because of their work ethic during their county stints.

Gillespie expressed his opinions as part of a new series of interviews on YouTube called Cow Corner Chronicles.

“We had Cheteshwar Pujara at Yorkshire a few years ago, when I was head coach there. We needed a batsman in the top three who could do a job for us in sometimes challenging conditions, Someone with a very good temperament, someone who could absorb some very good bowling.

“Pujara fitted that bill perfectly. I think he found it a challenge, the early season in county cricket with the dukes cricket ball moving around in English conditions. He found that a challenge. I think that was really a good test for him as a player, a good learning curve for Cheteshwar,” said Gillespie about Pujara’s first stint with Yorkshire in 2015 as quoted by IANS.

The other Indian cricketer guided by Gillespie was fast bowler Ishant Sharma. The lanky Indian pacer has played a total of 97 Tests picking 297 wickets. Notably, Ishant was part of the Sussex side in 2018 which was coached by Gillespie.

“You know what really struck me about Ishant was his thirst for knowledge, his willingness to listen, ask questions, try new things, because sometimes you can get senior players, experienced players who will just go about and do their thing. They know what they need to do and that’s fine. But Ishant was very much…he knew what he needed to do to bowl well. He also knew he wanted to get better,” said Gillespie.

Gillespie also went on to explain how Ishant made an impact on the other players in the Sussex squad.

“The Sussex players were really impressed with Ishant’s work ethic. They loved his personality. He fitted in really well in the dressing room. But his capacity to learn, ask questions, try things. His work ethic in the nets, or on the track was phenomenal. It was really good for our young seam bowlers at Sussex to see, that this is what it takes for a Test bowler.

“He is an Indian Test bowler, and he is bowling really hard and working really hard to get better at his game, and he has played about 80 Test matches (at the time). And he is still trying really hard to get better each and every day. So, it was really good for our young bowlers at Sussex to see such an experienced player, who has played so much Test cricket, continually trying to improve and get better,” added Gillespie.