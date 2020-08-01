Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Friday edged past Lyon to win the final of the last edition of the French League Cup at the Stade de France . With the 6-5 win in the penalty shootout, PSG completed their fourth domestic treble in six years.

The French League Cup, which was founded in 1993, will be abandoned from next season to “reduce the season schedule”.

Meanwhile, PSG’s victory came a week after they had defeated Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the French Cup final. The French giants had also won the 2019-20 season’s Ligue 1 title by virtue of being at the top after the competition was ended on April 10 due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the final rolled into the penalties, the Thomas Tuchel-manaved PSG had the better opportunities to get a breakthrough on a sweaty day. However, they were not enough to disrupt Lyon’s concentration.

On the other hand, Lyon, too, nothing exceptional to harm PSG’s cause as the final remained goalless after 120 minutes of play under the hot temperature which reached 34 degrees celsius.

The winning point for the capital-based team came after the first 10 penalties were all scored, but Keylor Navas saved Bertrand Traore’s shoot which gave Pablo Sarabia the opportunity to score for the victory.

It could be argued that PSG missed the service of their superstar striker Kylian Mbappe as it was evident from their lack of killer instinct in Lyon’s area. Mbappe, who was injured during their French Cup final last week, was the stands cheering for the capital-based team.

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi looked sluggish, while Brazilian superstar Neymar was far from his usual brilliance. However, the latter came closest to score when his shot off Thiago Silva’s delivery went wide in the eighth minute and when his header was tipped off by Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes in the second half.

PSG now will eye on their Champions League quarterfinals against Serie A side Atalanta on August 12 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Lyon, who next season will miss the continent competitions for the first time since 1996-1997, is still alive at this season’s Champions League. They will visit Turin to challenge Ronaldo and his Juventus next Friday in the last-16 return leg, holding a 1-0 leading from the first leg.

It was Lyon’s first competitive match since early March. And with the hope of direct qualification to next season’s Champions League squandered, Lyon will be hoping to take the best out of their this season’s stay.