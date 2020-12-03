Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) kept themselves alive in the ongoing edition of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in a Group H match at the Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Neymar scored a brace to hand Parisans their revenge after going down to United at their home in the first leg. With the win, the last season’s Champions League finalists are tied with Manchester United with nine points.

RB Leipzig, at third, also have nine points. The last group matches next week will decide the fate of the team with the Manchester United-RB Leipzig clash a potential decider. A win for the Frenxh champions PSG against Istanbul Basaksheir will see them through on Tuesday.

“Winning at Old Trafford is one of the biggest challenges in the world,” said PSG boss Thomas Tuchel. “The team showed that they wouldn’t accept defeat. “We have taken a big step, a very hard one, but we still have to take the last step. We still need to work hard, play with the same mentality, the same fire.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were left to chase the game from the sixth minute when Neymar scored the opener. Despite a first-half equaliser from Marcus Rashford in the 32nd minute, the Red Devils failed to keep home any point.

Also, a string of missed chances made their fate worse as PSG made full use of them in the second half. While Marquinhos gave the visitors the lead again in the 69th minute, Neymar put the final nail in the hosts’ coffin with his second goal of the night in the stoppage time.

“We had some big chances, big moments and that’s the difference when you get to the big games,” said Solskjaer.