Leicester have now won just one of their six games since the restart to see their lead over the chasing pack for a place in the top four whittled away, but were grateful for a 1-1 draw at the Emirates after a slow start against in-form Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swept home the opener for the Gunners as Kasper Schmeichel kept Leicester in the game with a stunning save to deny Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette also saw a goal disallowed for offside after the break before the game turned when Eddie Nketiah was shown a straight red card after a VAR review for a high challenge on James Justin.

Leicester made the man advantage count as Vardy pounced to slot home Demarai Gray’s cross and regain his two-goal advantage over Aubameyang in the race for the Golden Boot.

Arsenal’s hopes of reaching the top four now appear over as they remain nine points behind with just four games to go.