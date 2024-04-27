Leicester City return to Premier League at first attempt after Leeds lose to QPR

Leicester City were promoted back to the Premier League from the Championship (second division) at the first attempt on Friday, without needing to kick a ball on Friday night, after Queens Park Rangers beat Leeds United 4-0.

The result means that Leicester with 74 points are four points ahead of Leeds, who are currently second in the classification with just a game to play, with Ipswich Town on 69 points and fourth place Southampton on 64 points, with two games left this season, reported Xinhua.

Leicester City were relegated from the end of last season from the Premier League, before appointing Enzo Maresca as first team coach.

Maresca has led them to a successful campaign, with 30 wins from 44 matches and with 86 goals in their favor.

The 2016 Premier League winners will be accompanied into the top flight by either Leeds or Ipswich Town, who have the chance to move above Leeds on Saturday if they win away to seventh place, Hull City, who also need a win to maintain their hopes of finishing in the top-six and getting into the end of season play-offs.