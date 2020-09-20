After an embarrassing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in Premier League on Saturday, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his team deserve to lose at the Old Trafford.

United had earlier lost to Aston Villa in their season opener last week. Saturday’s result meant that the Red Devils have now lost the first two matches of the season for just the third time in Premier League history.

“We didn’t deserve to get anything from the game,” he told Sky Sports.

“We started badly and slowly; we looked like a team early on in their preparation in pre-season. You could see that they came flying out of the traps. You could see the difference between their prep with four friendlies; and this is their third game this season whereas this is only our first game. We had one friendly last week but I think it showed. We were way short.”

“You could see the physicality here this evening. They were sharper than us, they were stronger than us and we’ve got to catch up quickly. We can’t wait to have a normal pre-season and our next game (against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup) is already on Tuesday.”

Despite a lion’s share of possession, United failed to pose serious threats to Palace backline and suffered for their lack of intent when Zaha scored from the 12 yards spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men might complain as it was a retaken penalty after the first shot by Jordan Ayew was saved David de Gea but the Spanish keeper was found to have moved off his line.

Debutant and summer signing Donny van de Beek pulled one back for the Red Devils and tried to make the contest interesting in the 80th minute. But Zaha was on the scoresheet again as he sealed three points for Palace five minutes later.