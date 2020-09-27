Chelsea pulled off a stunning comeback to snatch a point against newly-promoted West Brom after going three goals down in the first half on Saturday. Manchester United, on the other hand, won 3-2 in a thriller against Brighton.

Handing debut and the armband to Thiago Silva, Frank Lampard was looking for an easy win. But it turned out to be a nightmarish first-half as defensive errors led to three West Brom goals at the Hawthorns.

Callum Robison pounced on sluggish efforts from Marcos Alonso and Silva to take the home team 2-0 up within 25 minutes. Two minutes later, Kyle Bartley then scored another and took West Brom 3-0 up.

Chelsea, who have spent 220 million pounds this summer to bolster their attack, failed to impose any threats whatsoever to West Brom, despite playing with their superstar signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

After the break, however, it was Chelsea’s youth academy boys, who turned the tide of the match. After Callum Hudson-Odoi brought the intent back into Chelsea’s attack with his introduction, Mason Mount initiated the comeback with a brilliant long-ranger that didn’t allow the West Brom keeper to move.

Hudson-Odoi finally got the dividend for his best performance in recent history when swept home in the 70th minute mark after a neat one-two with Havertz.

Tammy Abraham earned a point for The Blues when he tapped home to delivery that was deflected by West Brom keeper of Mount’s shot in the third minute of the stoppage time.

In another match of the night, Manchester United were subject of another penalty-cladded game as they conceded one and earned another to tame a spirited-looking Brighton side.

The Seagulls hit the woodwork five times and had almost earned a point for themselves before Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty late into the injury time.

Neal Maupay with a successful kick from the 12-yards spot had given Brighton the lead before the break at the Falmer Stadium.

But within two minutes into next half, Dunk scored an own goal to put United on level. 10 minutes later, Marcus Rashford scored from a brilliant solo effort to get Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men the lead for the first time.

Solly March then headed home a Brighton equaliser in the 94th minute. However, there seemed time for his effort to be nullified as Maupay committed a hand-ball in his own box for United to earn a penalty which was converted by Fernandes.