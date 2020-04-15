Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lavished praise on Indian chess players, including former world champion Viswanathan Anand, for coming up with an “innovative” way to raise funds for the country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Five leading players Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna and B Adhiban, Koneru Humpy and Dharika, alongside Anand had participated in an online chess exhibition and helped raise Rs 4.5 lakh for the PM-CARES Fund.

“Innovative effort and kind gesture by our chess players, including @vishy64theking, @viditchess, Pentala Harikrishna, B. Adhiban and @HarikaDronavali,” Modi tweeted.

“Am sure the participants would have had an enriching experience,” he added.

On Tuesday, PM Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The dreaded virus has infected over 20,00, 000 people worldwide while it has also claimed over 1,30,000 lives globally.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the infection and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of hand-hygiene remain the only potent weapons to protect oneself from being infected.

As far as the situation in India is concerned, close to 12,000 people are infected with the virus in the country while over 350 have lost their lives.

(With inputs from PTI)