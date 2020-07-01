Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has heaped praises on his team after their commendable 3-1 away win over Genoa in Serie A on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa were on the scoresheet for the table-toppers at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, while Andrea Pinamoti scored a consolation goal for the home team.

“We played a beautiful game. We still have to improve, we are working very well but we are lacking in the finishing. We played more aggressively, that was what Sarri asked of us during the week: we must do it also in the next matches. I feel better at every game, but ours is a team effort, and we grow together,” Sarri was quoted as saying on the official website of Juventus.

“The team did well, the ball was travelling fast. We often found ourselves shooting at goal without conceding anything, and in this good team performance, three beautiful goals were scored. After the disappointment of the Italian Cup we recovered very well, but it was only a matter of physical condition. Pjanic? He is very well, works well with the team and has no worries.

“I positively evaluate the performance of Rabiot, who is growing in this period; Cristiano in the first half had not yet scored but he was very dangerous, a sign that he was in good condition. I replaced him because he’s the player who played the most minutes, but we talked about it before the game. He and Dybala look for each other much more than before and bring mutual benefits, I see it in training and the proof are the goals they scored,” the Italian manager added.

After playing a goalless first half, the Old Lady upped their ante after the break and took what they wanted within five minutes. Argentine youngster Dybala broke the deadlock in the 50th minute when he scored with a low-strike after a mazy run in the box.

In another six minutes, Portuguese stalwart Ronaldo took the Turin-based club 2-0 up as he surged forward from the midfield, smashing in a missile with both power and precision.

The defending Serie A champions sealed the fate of the match in the 72nd minute when Costa scored within six minutes of his introduction by Maurizio Sarri.