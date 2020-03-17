Legendary footballer PK Banerjee’s health condition has deteriorated, the hospital where he is admitted said in a statement on Monday.

Two-time Olympian Banerjee has been on life support since March 2. “Inspite of the best efforts, his clinical condition has deteriorated and he is failing to respond adequately to the treatment. A team of doctors has briefed the family about his condition,” said a statement issued by the Medica Superspecialty Hospital.

Banerjee is battling a chest infection for a month now and is being treated by a panel of specialists.

The 83-year-old had previously been admitted to the hospital in January for electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He was discharged on January 23.

Banerjee represented India in two Olympics — Melbourne (1956) and Rome (1960). He was also a key member of the Indian team which won gold at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1962.

As a coach, he managed the Indian national team on several occasions, including the Munich Olympics in 1972. At the club level, Banerjee has coached Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

His contributions to the game have also been recognised by FIFA which awarded him with the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.