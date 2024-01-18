Kalinga Super Cup: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal renew rivalry with eye on semifinal

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will renew their rivalry when they clash in the Super Cup with the aim of sealing the semifinal spot here on Friday.

In Group A, both clubs are tied with six points apiece and a goal differential of +2. However, East Bengal leads by a narrow margin in goals scored.

Carles Cuadrat’s team needs a draw to advance to the Super Cup semifinals for the first time since the competition’s inception in 2018.

“Both groups need to be really driven. In football, as we all know, aiming for a draw usually results in a loss. So, winning is what matters to us. Cuadrat stated as much during the pre-game press conference.

Cleiton Silva, an East Bengal forward, concurred with his coach.

“We have to win the game; we can’t settle for a draw. A derby is always an entertaining game to play. It’s the largest game in India, so it’s massive. Being a part of it makes me happy,” the Brazilian remarked.

Indian players competing for their country in the AFC Asian Cup are absent from East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG.

Additionally, it will be the first Kolkata Derby in Odisha since Mohun Bagan defeated them 2-0 in the 2017 Federation Cup quarterfinal in Cuttack.

We are training diligently and with great intensity. We have been refining our strategies. We may now play six foreign players, which is the only distinction between this competition and others like the Durand Cup and the ISL.

It is scheduled to be the third Kolkata Derby of the season on Friday.

In the Durand Cup group stage, East Bengal defeated Mohun Bagan SG 1-0, but the Mariners ultimately emerged victorious, defeating the Red and Gold by the same score in the championship game.

We are aware of the importance of this game in terms of a semifinal berth as well as the derby itself. The most crucial factor is that, according to Mohun Bagan SG coach Antonio Lopez Habas.