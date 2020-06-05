Manchester United’s Luke Shaw believes Paul Pognba and Bruno Fernandes are two of the best midfielders in the English Premier League at the moment and expressed his excitement over seeing them both playing together once the top-flight competition restarts on June 17.

“[Bruno]’s been so important, with the chances he’s created, the goals he’s scored and, hopefully, there’s still much more to come from him,” Shaw was quoted as saying on the official website of Manchester United.

“I’m sure he’s still settling into the Premier League to an extent, which makes what he’s done all the more impressive.

“He was paired with Paul in a small training group last week, which people saw on the videos, and we saw flashes of what they were capable of.

“The coaches have switched it up so it’s not just them on the same team and it’s quite nice to see them battling against each other – they’ve already had some great games against each other – but, personally, I’m really looking forward to seeing them line up together.

“They’re probably two of the best midfielders in the [Premier League] right now, I’d say, so it’s going to be fascinating to see them play together.”

United’s January signing Fernandes has also expressed his desire to play along with Pogba on several occasions. “I think Paul is one of the best players in Manchester and in the world,” Fernandes said in an Instagram Live chat with former Macedonia striker Mario Djurovski earlier this week.

“He was injured for a lot of time. The opportunity to play side to side with him is fantastic because you want to play with the best players you can,” he added.