Paranaense eye move for Spanish manager Torrent

Athletico Paranaense could hire Domenec Torrent as their head coach for the 2024 Brazilian football season, according to media reports in the South American country.

Paranaense officials have held preliminary talks with Torrent at the behest of veteran midfielder Fernandinho, who was at Manchester City when the Spaniard was an assistant to Pep Guardiola, Globo Esporte reported.

It added that the parties had agreed to talk again in the coming days, reports Xinhua.

Paranaense have been seeking a permanent manager since the sacking of Paulo Turra in June. Wesley Carvalho filled the role on an interim basis for the second half of the 2023 Brazilian top-flight season.

Torrent has been out of work since parting ways with Galatasaray in June 2022 amid a poor run of results. The 61-year-old had an ill-fated spell as head coach of Paranaense’s Brazilian rivals Flamengo in 2020.