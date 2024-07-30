Panghal eliminated in first round

India’s hopes in men’s boxing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games suffered a major blow when top medal contender Amit Panghal lost to his Zambian rival Patrick Chinyemba in the peliminary round here today.

Panghal, the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion, lost 1-4 to his African rival in the 51 kg class round of 16 bout and made his exit.

The 28-year-old JCO from Rohtak in Haryana looked subdued in the opening round, picked up some pace in the second but was outclassed in the third which he lost 0-5.

The Zambian had lost to Panghal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and exacted revenge for that loss.

The Zambian outsmarted Panghal, a losing finalist in the last World Championship, 28-29, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28.

“He beat me in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I thought I had won but the judges thought otherwise. I am happy to win today”, the Zambian said after the bout at the North Paris Arena.

India’s challenge in boxing here now stays with the second male boxer Nishant Dev and thec four women boxers Nikhat Zarin, Preeti, Jasmine and Lovelina Borgohain.

Nikhat won her opening round bout yesterday while Preeti and Jaismine are set to enter the ring later today.

Lovlina’s preliminary round of 16 bout is slated for tomorrow along with Dev’s.