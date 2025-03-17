Four-cornered fight on the cards for BFI president’s post

The upcoming Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) polls on March 28 isn’t going to be a cakewalk by any standards for incumbent Ajay Singh, eyeing a third consecutive term, as the SpiceJet Airlines chairman will be up against Secretary General Hemanta Kalita and Vice President Rajesh Bhandari. There is a fourth contender for the top post, with Kerala State Amateur Boxing Association secretary D Chandralal also throwing his hat in the ring.

The Uttarakhand state body has nominated Ajay Singh’s candidature, while Kalita serves as the secretary of the Assam Amateur Boxing Association and Bhandari heads the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association. Bhandari has also applied for the North Zone vice president’s post, which he currently holds.

The final date for submission of nomination was on March 16, and the election will take place during BFI’s Annual General Meeting in Gurugram.

Former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also expected to run for President, as the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association sent his name as its representative. However, his name did not feature in the Electoral College finalised by Ajay despite Kalita including him in a separate list. The Returning Officer, former Delhi High Court judge RK Gauba, citing established norms, approved the list given by the BFI head.

According to the provision in the model election guidelines of the National Sports Development Code of India 2011 (NSDCI) – Annexure XXXVII (page 167), “each Permanent Member State/Union Territory shall be represented by two members authorised by the President or Secretary General/Secretary of the affiliated Permanent Member State/Union Territory; however, in case President/Secretary General / Secretary nominates different person(s), the person(s) authorised by the President shall be deemed to be the duly authorised person(s). Irrespective of the date.”

Singh had said Thakur was “ineligible” to represent Himachal Pradesh. There is a possibility of Thakur’s loyalists taking the legal route to challenge the verdict.

Meanwhile, there are multiple candidates in fray for the secretary’s post, including Uttar Pradesh’s Pramod Kumar, Karnataka’s Satish N, Odisha’s Anil Kumar Bohidar, and incumbent treasurer Digvijay Singh (Madhya Pradesh). Digvijay has also filed a nomination for the treasurer’s post.

Eight zonal vice presidents and an equal number of joint secretaries are also to be elected. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Tuesday, while the publication of the list of valid nominations and withdrawals is scheduled for March 19.

The elections for the Boxing Federation of India have already witnessed significant delay, and following the body’s failure to conduct them before February 2, citing ongoing turmoil in the international boxing administration, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had formed a five-member ad hoc committee to oversee boxing affairs in the country. The Delhi High Court subsequently stayed this decision after the federation contested it.

Contradictory statements add to chaos

On Monday, the BFI’s internal conflict was yet again out in the open with Singh and Kalita issuing conflicting statements with regards to conducting the women’s national boxing championship, slated to take place from March 20 to 27 in Greater Noida. While Kalita announced that the championship was being rescheduled due to logistical issues and incomplete entries from state units, Singh rejected the former’s decision and assured that the tournament would go ahead as scheduled.

Kalita also said with the BFI elections approaching, there were uncertainties over who would sign certificates and officiate the tournament besides pointing out that the current situation did not allow for the sanctioning of travel and daily allowances (TA/DA) for officials. The AABA secretary also assured that the new date would be made public after due consultation and procedural approvals.

A few hours later, Singh refuted Kalita’s statement, asserting that the tournament will be held as planned. He also dismissed the logistical challenges, while assuring that BFI would cover all necessary TA/DA payments and that certificates would be signed by authorised officials.

Emphasising his commitment for the sport, Singh issued a stern warning over delays in conducting the tournament, while pointing out that the BFI had already received entries from 34 states by number and 25 states by name.

Several top women pugilists including Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, world champion Nitu Ghanghas, and Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria, have reportedly confirmed their participation in the tournament.