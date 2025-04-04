Logo

# Sports

Boxing WC 2025: Hitesh becomes first Indian to reach finals

National champion Hitesh displayed exceptional tactical awareness to pack off France’s Makan Traore 5:0 in the 70kg bout to become the first Indian boxer to reach the finals in the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 at Foz Do Iguacu.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 4, 2025 9:45 pm

Photo: IANS

The Indian pugilist adopted a cautious approach at the start against Olympian Traore but was always on the lookout to counter attack.

The strategy allowed Hitesh to control the pace of the bout and though he received a penalty in the third and final round, the end result was never in doubt.

He will now face Odel Kamara of England in the summit clash.

Among the other Indians in fray, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam took the fight to former Asian Under-22 champion Asilbek Jalilov of Uzbekistan but ended on the wrong side of a 2:3 split verdict in the 50kg semifinals.

Vishal went down 0:5 against Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the 90kg semifinal while Sachin lost to Poland’s Pawel Brach in 60kg bout.

