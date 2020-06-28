Pakistan team consisting of 20 players and 11 non-playing staff departed for England on Sunday for the three-match Test series and as many numbers of T20Is. Both the series, the dates for which are yet to be announced, will be played in a bio-secure environment.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Pakistan limited-overs captain and Test team vice-captain Babar Azam shared an image and wrote, “On our way to another historic Pakistan tour to England. Its always great to play in England and I look forward to get on this journey with our talented bunch of players. Fans, as always we would be in need of your prayers, love and unconditional support.”

All the members of the touring party were tested ahead of their travel and were allowed only after their results came negative. The Pakistani contingent will remain in a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before beginning their training.

“The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that the Pakistan men’s cricket team will arrive in the United Kingdom on Sunday 28 June to start preparation for this summer’s tour of England, which includes three Test matches and three Vitality IT20s. The behind-closed-doors schedule for these fixtures will be announced in due course,” the ECB said in an official statement released on Friday.

“They will start a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire’s The Incora County Ground on Monday 13 July to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches,” the board added.

A squad of 29 players were supposed to travel to England, but seven Pakistani cricketers, namely Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz tested positive for the coronavirus.

Before them, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali also suffered a similar fate. These players will be allowed to travel to England after their COVID-19 test results come negative.