PCB chief furious after Kiwis call off Pak tour

The newly-appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja on Friday lashed out at the New Zealand Cricket for abandoning their international series at the last minute after claiming to have received a security alert from their government back home.

New Zealand have called off their white-ball tour of Pakistan because of security concerns ahead of the first of three ODIs at Pindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi. New Zealand were visiting Pakistan for the first time after 18 years for a white-ball tour featuring three ODIs which were to be followed by five T20Is in Lahore.

Raja warned NZC that the matter will be taken up before the International Cricket Council (ICC). He took to Twitter to express his anguish.

“Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in?? NZ will hear us at ICC,” Raja tweeted.

New Zealand’s cricket board said arrangements were now being made for the team’s safe departure back home.