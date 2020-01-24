Although Virat Kohli failed to reach his half-century after looking good for his 45 runs, he still managed to surpass MS Dhoni’s record. Virat is now the highest Indian run-getter against New Zealand in the shortest format of the game.

Virat now has as many as 241 runs in 6 matches while Dhoni had scored as many as 223 runs in 11 matches. In fact, Dhoni holds the record for being the highest capped Indian player against New Zealand in T20Is

Missed this record

Although Virat managed to go past MS Dhoni to become the highest Indian run-scorer against Kiwis in T20Is, he fell short of yet another MS Dhoni record. Virat was dismissed in the first T20I on 45, had he completed 81 runs, he would have surpassed MS Dhoni’s tally of runs as captain in T20 Cricket.

Virat currently finds himself at number four position in the list of most runs as T20I captain. He has 1077 runs to his name as a skipper. On top of the list is Faf du Plessis who has 1273 runs to his credit. Gauging by the way Virat is playing, he will surpass Faf’s tally much sooner than later.

New Zealand had given India a target of 204 runs

In the first T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park, Auckland, India had been given a target of 204 runs. Despite losing Rohit Sharma early, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli ensured that India reached the target with one over to spare.