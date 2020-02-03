Often known as the Yorker King, Jasprit Bumrah had a memorable T20I series against New Zealand. Although Bumrah was making a return from injury, it is safe to say that it did not take him much time to find his rhythm.

India’s pace spearhead played a key role in helping India clean-sweep New Zealand in the T20I Series. Not only did Bumrah bowled brilliantly as the series progressed, but he also shattered a massive T20I record in the final match of the series.

Most maiden overs in T20Is

The right-handed pacer Jasprit Bumrah has now bowled the most maiden overs in T20I cricket. He has now bowled 7 such overs in T20I cricket, bowling a wicket maiden against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday.

The previous record belonged to the Sri Lankan medium pace bowler Nuwan Kulasekara. The Sri Lankan pacer had bowled 6 maiden overs but now Bumrah has surpassed him.

Bumrah has picked 59 wickets in 50 T20Is. The second Indian on the list of most maiden overs bowled in T20I cricket belongs to Harbhajan Singh who bowled as many as 5 maiden overs.

Highest Indian wicket-taker

Jasprit Bumrah is also India’s highest wicket-taker in the series with 59 wickets. Number 2 on the list is Yuzvendra Chahal who had picked 55 wickets.

At one point in this series, it looked like Chahal might surpass Bumrah but it was not to be.

Player of the Match in the final T20I

In the final match of the T20I series, Bumrah bowled a brilliant spell to help India win the series. Bumrah just gave away 12 runs and picked up 3 wickets to help India win the series 5-0.