In the ongoing T20I between India and New Zealand at the Wellington Regional Stadium, Virat Kohli put on display his electrifying fielding skills to run Colin Munro out with an unbelievable effort which left the batsman in shock.

During the 12th over, Munro played a slower-wide delivery from Shivam Dube towards the deep cover region where Shardul Thakur fielded the ball with ease and threw it towards the bowler’s end.

Meanwhile, the batsmen were busy running what looked like an easy two. But Kohli, on the other hand, was aware that Munro was running slow for his double. And hinting a slight chance, the skipper caught the ball in between and threw it with all his might towards the batting end to rattle the stumps within a flash of the moment.

Munro was left in shock by the brilliant effort of Kohli and walked towards the pavilion in disarray. But the presence of mind of Kohli is what deserves to be hailed as despite being aware of Munro’s mistake he did not direct Thakur to throw the ball towards the batting end. Instead, he trusted his own instinct and cut the ball in the line and took it upon himself to do the hard work.

Earlier on the day, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee, who is holding the post in the absence of injured Kane Williamson, won the toss and opted to bowl first in the ongoing T20I of the five-match series.

Kane Williamson is out due to shoulder injury and is replaced by Daryl Mitchell in the team. Tom Bruce comes in for Colin de Grandhomme.

Manish Pandey then took India to 165 with a brilliant fifty after a flurry of wickets in the middle overs paralysed the scoring rate. Meanwhile, Kl Rahul, who scored 39 off 26, was the second-highest run-scorer for India.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for India, but Pandey dug in his heels on one end to help India reach a respected total. Shardul Thakur’s 20 off 15 towards the end helped India’s cause.