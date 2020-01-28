After winning the first two matches of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and India, Virat Kohli would be confident of winning the series. Virat led India won both their T20Is of the series by batting second on an Eden Park wicket in Auckland.

However, the third match of the series is all set to be held at the Seddon Park, Hamilton and records show that teams batting first at this venue tend to have an advantage at this ground. India are yet to win a contest at this venue.

Teams batting second at a disadvantage

As per the data available, all the matches played at this venue in the last four years have been quite close. In the last four years, there have been a couple of encounters at this venue. One of those matches was played between New Zealand and England in which the hosts ended up on the losing side by 2 runs. England gave the Kiwis a target of 195 runs but the Black Caps could only muster 192.

The second match at this venue in the last four years was between India and New Zealand and saw India lose bat second and lose the match by 4 runs.

Overall– 9 T20I matches

Matches won by teams batting first– 5

Matches won by teams batting second– 4

Only one centurion at this venue

Although the Hamilton wicket is a batting-friendly one there has only been one centurion at his venue. The hundred came way back in 2012. South African batsman Richard Levi scored a brilliant unbeaten 117 at this venue to help his team win by 8 wickets.

New Zealand have only lost 2 matches at this venue so far.