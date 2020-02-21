After India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was not included into the final XI for the first Test against New Zealand on Friday, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed his disappointment saying that he feels for Saha.

It is to note that Saha kept wickets for India in the entire home Test season in 2019 but he was replaced by Rishabh Pant in the opening Test against New Zealand.

“Just up and see Saha is left out. We have just told every young keeper in India not to bother becoming the best in the world behind the stumps and instead focus on getting a few more runs in front of them. Disappointed,” wrote Bhogle on Twitter.

Just up and see Saha is left out. We have just told every young keeper in India not to bother becoming the best in the world behind the stumps and instead focus on getting a few more runs in front of them. Disappointed. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 21, 2020

Bhogle, however, clarified himself in the following tweet saying that he was not against the inclusion of Pant.

“Don’t get me wrong. This isn’t about Pant. Just think in tests you pick your best five batsmen, best four bowlers, best keeper and think about a secondary skill for number six, if at all. I hope he does well because he is a gifted young player but feel for Saha,” added Bhogle.

Don’t get me wrong. This isn’t about Pant. Just think in tests you pick your best five batsmen, best four bowlers, best keeper and think about a secondary skill for number six, if at all. I hope he does well because he is a gifted young player but feel for Saha. #Lastword. https://t.co/OJwatdbLeb — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 21, 2020

Talking about the match, India were tottering at 122 for 5 before rain forced early stumps on Day 1 at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The day belonged to debutant Kyle Jamieson, who returned figures of 3 for 38. He claimed the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (11), Virat Kohli (2) and Mayank Agarwal (34).