Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis feels that India’s maiden and only Test series win in Australia which came in their 2018/19 tour was largely due to the absence of star batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner.

Notably, India in 2018/19 had defeated Australia 2-1 in their home soil, a feat that was unprecedented in the history of the two rival teams. Meanwhile, Australia’s batting greats Smith and Warner were not in the team as they were serving a one-year ban after found guilty in the ball-tampering scandal at Cape Town.

“They (Australia) were without Steve Smith and David Warner (when lost 1-2 to India in 2018/19),” Waqar said during a video conference with local journalists as quoted by IANS.

“I am not trying to take away any credit from India, they played well and they are a very good side. But yes at same time when they won in Australia, there is no doubt that Australian cricket was going through a turmoil and there were problems in their dressing room,” he added.

Meanwhile, admitting to the brilliance of Australia on home soil, Waqar said that it is not easy to win matches there.

“You have to keep in mind that Australia is never an easy place to tour for any side. Look at the recent tour by New Zealand they are a top side and they lost badly. England have lost Ashes in Australia in a one-sided series,” said Waqar.