In a recent development, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has informed that the richest cricketing board in the world is not planning any pay cuts of either its players or staff, and neither does it plan on laying off people during the economic crisis that the world is experiencing owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Cricket West Indies and even the England and Wales Cricket Board have cut salaries of players and staff, the BCCI has shown no intent to do so, which suggests that the board may be better placed financially, in comparison to others.

“The BCCI has done some cost control after the elected office-bearers took charge last October. The process started before the pandemic. But there has been no pay cut or lay-off as of now. We have cut cost on other fronts like travel, hospitality, etc,” Dhumal was quoted as saying The New Indian Express.

However, Dhumal was also quick to point out that in case the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) fails to happen this year, the board may be forced to make a few changes to its existing plan. Several media reports had earlier claimed that if the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planter- the IPL- gets cancelled amid the pandemic, the BCCI may lose at least Rs 4000 crore.

“IPL not happening will have a huge impact and we will assess the situation before taking a fresh call,” said Dhumal.

Currently, it is being speculated that the IPL may be scheduled in the September-November window, in case the T20 World Cup slated to be played around the same time in Australia gets postponed.