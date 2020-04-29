English Premier League side Manchester United, who had planned to travel to India to play a friendly match against Kolkata giants East Bengal as a part of their pre-season tour, have reportedly suspended their plan due to the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The friendly match, which would have been a part of East Bengal’s ongoing centenary year celebrations, was due to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in July this year.

Four Manchester United officials had visited Kolkata last November to check on the infrastructure and facilities and were reportedly impressed by what they had they seen.

However, with the novel coronavirus bringing the world into a standstill and as a result causing huge financial deficits to the sports organisations around the globe, Manchester United have fallen prey to it as well.

According to a report by English outlet Daily Mail, insiders at Old Trafford said the pre-season tour – which would have seen the Red Devils coming to India for the first time – will not be possible now.

The stoppage and postponement of leagues and competitions have also left the clubs and associations with a time crisis.

Football associations are trying to restart their respective seasons and targetting a finish by July. This is expected to clash with clubs’ pre-season tours as the matches are played during that small July-August window, before the start of next season.

“Cancelling the lucrative tours will cost clubs millions in appearance fees, sponsorship and merchandising. United sources confirmed that no insurance is in place because it was still at the planning stage with contracts yet to be signed,” the report added.

Meanwhile, concerns were raised regarding the fate of the friendly between East Bengal and Manchester United earlier as well with the Red and Gold brigade complaining about the hefty appearance fee of the English giants.

“They are ready to play here, but their appearance fee is huge. I cannot tell the amount, but it is something we need to consider. We are not thinking about it now. We will take a call after May,” East Bengal executive committee member Debabrta Sarkar told IANS.

With IANS inputs