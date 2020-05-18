The clash between India and Pakistan on cricket ground holds immense value in the life of almost every individual who belongs from either of the two countries. And a one-on-one tussle between the players during the match only enhances the importance of the encounter.

One such incident is when Venkatesh Prasad took his revenge on swashbuckling Pakistan opener Aamir Sohail in the 1996 World Cup.

The incident took place during the quarterfinal of the showpiece event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium when Sohail hit Prasad for a boundary through the covers and then had a verbal exchange, while pointing towards the boundary rope.

The next delivery, Prasad cleaned Sohail and gave him a send-off. Kohli and Chhetri recalled that moment during their Instagram live video session, hosted by the latter.

“Where were you exactly when Aamir Sohail hit Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary… trash talked… and then saw his stumps sent for a cartwheel right the next ball?” Chhetri asked.

“I was at home. I celebrated in the same manner as I do today. For me, there is no clean bowled as satisfying as that in the history of the sport. It is one of the most iconic moments,” Kohli said.

“That day, not many people in India would forget, regardless if you were a cricket fan or not,” Chhetri quipped.

“Those memories are golden memories,” Kohli added.

Riding on Navjot Singh Sindhu’s 93, India scored 287 for 8 after opting to bat. In return, Pakistan, at one point in time, were cruising towards the target by scoring 84 runs in just 10 overs that too without losing any wicket.

But soon the India team led by Mohammad Azharuddin bounced back and took Pakistan out of the equation and eventually won the match by 39 runs (target was revised to 288 in 49 overs).

