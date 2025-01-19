Neeraj Chopra marries tennis player Himani Mor in private ceremony

Neeraj Chopra, India’s celebrated javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medallist, has entered a new chapter in his personal life by tying the knot with Himani Mor, a tennis player and sports management professional, in a private ceremony.

Neeraj shared the joyous news with his fans on January 19, posting heartfelt photos from the wedding on social media.

In his post, he expressed his gratitude, writing, “Started a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after.”

The wedding of Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor, which had been under wraps, took fans by surprise as the first glimpses of the ceremony emerged.

One of the most touching moments shared by Neeraj was a photo of his mother blessing him, a gesture that resonated deeply with his followers.

Himani Mor, who hails from Sonipat, Haryana, is a multifaceted individual. She played tennis during her college years at Miranda House, Delhi University, and later pursued sports management at Southeastern Louisiana University in the United States. Himani went on to complete an MBA in Sports and Fitness Administration at Franklin Pierce University, followed by a Master of Science degree from the Isenberg School of Management.

Her career in sports has been equally impressive. Currently, she serves as the team manager for the women’s tennis team at Amherst College in Massachusetts, overseeing various responsibilities, including coaching, venue management, and strategic planning.

Additionally, she has experience in business development, having worked as a Business Development Executive in 2022.

This wedding comes just months after Neeraj’s remarkable achievement at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he won a silver medal.

In 2021, Neeraj made history by becoming the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics.