India’s sporting ascent: 2024 marks a year of unprecedented achievements

The year 2024 etched itself into history as a watershed moment for Indian sports, solidifying the nation’s position as a rising global powerhouse across diverse disciplines.

From Olympic triumphs to groundbreaking initiatives, the strides made this year underscore the culmination of sustained efforts, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Programmes like Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) have proven instrumental in nurturing grassroots talent while empowering elite athletes to shine on the international stage.

A testament to these efforts, India’s record haul of 107 medals at the 2023 Asian Games set the tone for an extraordinary year. Iconic performances by athletes such as Neeraj Chopra, along with initiatives like the Fit India Movement and the Khelo India Games, further exemplify the country’s progress toward a golden era in sports.

Prime Minister Modi’s unwavering support for sports has made him a symbol of encouragement for the nation’s athletes. His personal interactions with Olympians, Paralympians, and young talent have fostered a sense of pride and motivation.

After the Paris Olympics 2024, Modi lauded both medal winners and participants, emphasizing their contributions to India’s growing sporting legacy.

Ahead of the Paris Paralympics, Modi wished the contingent success, later hosting them at his residence to celebrate their achievements. Para-athlete Yogesh Kathuniya’s reference to Modi as “Param Mitra” highlights the personal connection athletes feel with him.

Modi’s heartfelt interaction with Neeraj Chopra’s family after his Olympic triumph and his emotional response to a gift from chess prodigy Vantika Agarwal exemplify his deep engagement with India’s sports fraternity.

India’s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics has been nothing short of remarkable. With an unprecedented allocation of Rs 470 crore for Olympic preparations, the government ensured athletes had the best facilities, even addressing minute details like portable air conditioners at the Games Village.

Highlights included Manu Bhaker becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympics; Neeraj Chopra securing a silver medal, making him India’s most successful individual Olympian, and the Paralympic contingent achieving a record-breaking 29 medals, including 7 golds, marking India’s most successful Paralympic campaign.

Pillars of Transformation

The Khelo India initiative has revolutionized Indian sports, providing comprehensive support to over 2,700 young athletes annually. In 2024, Khelo India athletes contributed 42 of India’s 106 Asian Games medals and played a crucial role in the Paris Olympics. Similarly, the TOPS program has been instrumental in preparing elite athletes for international competitions.

Historic Achievements Across Disciplines

Beyond the Olympics, Indian athletes excelled across multiple sports.In chess, Gukesh D. became the youngest World Chess Champion, while Vaishali Ramesh Babu earned the title of Grandmaster.

India’s cricketing stars, including Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, received global recognition. Equestrian Divyakriti Singh and table tennis champions Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee achieved historic feats, inspiring future generations.

India’s Vision for the Olympics 2036

Aiming to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, India has formally expressed its interest to the International Olympic Committee. This ambitious vision reflects the country’s determination to cement its place as a global leader in sports.

The year 2024 has not only celebrated India’s athletic triumphs but also showcased the transformative power of visionary leadership, strategic initiatives, and the unwavering spirit of athletes. As the nation embarks on a new year, it carries forward a legacy of excellence, resilience, and the dream of becoming a dominant force in global sports.