Who is Himani Mor, Neeraj Chopra’s wife? Olympic champion announces wedding to tennis star

Neeraj Chopra, India’s former Olympic javelin champion, has officially announced his wedding to Himani Mor in a private ceremony held on Sunday. The couple’s intimate celebration has captured the attention of fans, and now, let’s take a closer look at who Himani Mor is.

Himani Mor, a talented tennis player, has made significant strides in both her athletic and academic careers. She completed her education at Southeastern Louisiana University and has since carved out a role in the tennis world as a coach.

Advertisement

Himani has worked as a part-time Volunteer Assistant Coach at Franklin Pierce University and as a Graduate Assistant at Amherst College, where she manages the women’s tennis team.

Advertisement

India’s star javelin thrower and double Olympic medalist, Neeraj Chopra, announced on Sunday that he has tied the knot with Himani Mor in a private ceremony.#NeerajChopra #HimaniMor #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/HaoHZQjRff — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) January 19, 2025

Her responsibilities include overseeing training, scheduling, recruitment, and budgeting for the team. Alongside her coaching duties, she is pursuing a Master’s degree in Sports Management and Administration from the McCormack Isenberg School of Management.

Hailing from Larsauli in Haryana, Himani’s roots are firmly planted in India. She attended Little Angels School in Sonipat, the same institution that produced tennis star Sumit Nagal. Himani’s passion for tennis runs deep, with her brother Himanshu also being a tennis player.

She furthered her education at Miranda House in Delhi, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Physical Education before heading to the United States to continue her studies.

In terms of her athletic career, Himani achieved a career-best national ranking of 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018, according to the All India Tennis Association (AITA). She began competing in AITA events in 2018 and quickly made her mark.

Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver at the World Athletics Championships, shared the joyous news of his wedding on social media.

He posted heartfelt photos from the ceremony, surrounded by family, and expressed his gratitude for the support and blessings from his fans. “Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after,” Neeraj wrote in his post.