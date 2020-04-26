The National Basketball Association (NBA) is mulling to allow its teams to open their practice centres for players from 1 May, if reports from certain sections of the media are to be believed. However, this permission will only be granted if the local governments have not given any order restricting such an arrangement amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Reports are also claiming that only voluntary individual sessions would be allowed as part of this setup and group sessions will not be permitted at all.

Even if NBA allows its teams to open their practice centres from 1 May, it is by no means an indication that the league will return to action anytime soon.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver had recently gone on record stating that it remains impossible for them to make any decision concerning whether or when to resume the NBA season keeping in view the uncertainty of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dreaded virus has already infected more than 28,99,000 people worldwide while claiming over 2,03,000 lives globally.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the infection and social distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of basic hand hygiene remain the only potent ways of preventing oneself from contracting the virus.