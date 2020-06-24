Newly-crowned Coppa Italia champions Napoli continued their good form in Serie A as they enjoyed a 2-0 away win over Hellas Verona.

On Tuesday, Arkadiusz Milik’s header put the Partenopei in charge in the first half, and substitute Hirving Lozano sealed the match in the dying minutes. The same has been confirmed in a report by Xinhua news agency.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side had defeated Juventus on penalties in the Coppa Italia final a couple of days ago, winning their sixth trophy and joining Fiorentina in fifth place in all-time competition winners.

In other fixtures of the day, Andreas Cornelius scored a hat-trick to help Parma thrash Genoa 4-1 at Marassi.

Cagliari finally ended a winless streak stretching back to December, as a last-gasp winner from Giovanni Simeone help them edge past SPAL.

Torino also broke the curse of a winless run, as the Granata beat Udinese 1-0 thanks to a strike from Andrea Belotti.