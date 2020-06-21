Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday congratulated their owner Nita Ambani as she and the Reliance Foundation were among the top philanthropists of 2020 “who are saving lives and our sense of hope” given the circumstances of COVID-19.

“Mrs. Nita Ambani is the only Indian to be featured in Town & Country magazine’s list of top global philanthropists of 2020 who are working towards saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mumbai Indians said in a tweet from their official Twitter handle.

The summer issue of Town & Country, America’s leading general interest magazine, featured Nita Ambani and the Reliance Foundation.

The coverage spotlights Ambani for leading Reliance Foundation’s efforts in feeding frontline workers and the poor, its financial contributions, and for setting up India’s first COVID-19 hospital.

She is the only Indian in the list that features prominent global individuals, such as Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey, Laurene Powell Jobs, the Lauder Family, Donatella Versace, Michael Bloomberg, Leonardo Di Caprio and more.

Town & Country is the leading American lifestyle magazine and the oldest continually published (since 1846) general interest magazine in the US.

Recognizing the effort of Nita Ambani and the Foundation, the magazine stated: “The Reliance Foundation – the philanthropic initiative of Reliance Industries, founded and chaired by Ambani-distributed millions of meals and masks to frontline workers and the poor, set up India’s first hospital for Covid-19 patients, and donated $72 million to an emergency fund.”