Motorcycle rally marking silver jubilee of Kargil war concludes at Dras

The Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally organised to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ concluded on Thursday after reaching the Kargil War Memorial at Dras in Ladakh.

The inspiring journey that set off on 13 culminated on a grand flag-in ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras. Lt General Rashim Bali, General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps, presided over the event honouring the rally.

The Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally was flagged off by Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Vice Chief of Army Staff, on 13 June from New Delhi. It aimed to spread the messages of valour and sacrifices of soldiers as it traversed significant locations en route to the Kargil War Memorial.

During the course of the rally, the team conducted motivational talks at prominent educational institutions, including DAV College in Chandigarh, LPU Jalandhar, IIT Jammu, and APS Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar. These sessions were designed to inspire the youth instilling a sense of national pride and dedication in him.

Additionally, the team met with Veer Naris and next of kin (NoK) in Dinanagar and Jammu, offering their respects and gratitude for the immense sacrifices made by the brave soldiers and their families.

In his address, Lt General Rashim Bali commended the participants for their spirit and dedication, emphasising the importance of such events in fostering national unity and pride. The ceremony concluded with a wreath-laying at the Kargil War Memorial, paying homage to the fallen heroes.

The Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally stands as a powerful testament to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces and their unwavering commitment to the nation.