Veterans, kin of fallen heroes to participate in Kargil War victory celebrations

Kargil war veterans, next of kin of the fallen heroes, several serving and retired Army personnel are expected to participate in the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations to be conducted at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras, to mark India’s victory and to honour the sons of its soil, the fallen heroes.

The Indian Army has geared up to make the event memorable. Each year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26th of July to commemorate total victory on enemy intruders.

The Kargil War was fought from 8 May 1999 to 26 July 1999 against Pakistani intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into our territory across the Line of Control (LOC) and occupied fortified defences overlooking the National Highway 1A in Dras, Kargil and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway.

Braving unprecedented hardships, overcoming the hazards of near impossible terrain and severe climatic conditions, our gallant soldiers launched valiant attacks on well-fortified defended localities with relentless valour and enthusiasm, thus attaining an astounding victory.

Despite suffering heavy casualties, the soldiers repeatedly launched daring attacks under withering artillery and small arms fire.

Heroic deeds, astounding bravery and unflinching determination of our soldiers forced the enemy forces to withdraw and vacate defence emplacements during the 55 day war.

As the preparations are already underway at the sleepy town of Dras, sources report that the Indian Army is planning celebrations from 24 to 26 July at the Kargil War Memorial.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Nagendra Singh, General Officer Commanding of ‘Forever in Operations’ Division said, “I am blessed to head this glorious Division of the Indian Army”.

He remarked saying that Indian Army is proud to honour its brave fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the motherland and left a legacy for the future generations to emulate.

The Kargil war had ignited an insatiable appetite of patriotism in our soldiers. This sentiment is truly captured by the slogan of Captain Vikram Batra “Yeh Dil Maange More”.

The main events scheduled on 25 and 26 July will include wreath laying ceremony at Kargil War Memorial, Dras.

Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations are a meaningful and earnest attempt by the Indian Army every year to pay solemn tributes to its fallen heroes, honour their memories and to remind the country of the constant and silent sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform to protect the sovereignty of their territory.

The nation applauds the magnificent efforts of these brave sons of India. Their sterling deeds will be recounted with pride in times to come, and they will inspire future generations of our youth to live up to such exemplary conduct. The heroes of the Kargil conflict will be remembered forever for upholding the hallowed traditions of the Indian Army.