GOC visits troops at frozen frontiers of Siachen Glacier

GOC Fire and Fury Corps, Lt. General Rashim Bali, visited the frontline troops deployed at the frozen frontiers of Siachen Glacier on Saturday.

The GOC complimented all ranks for maintaining the highest standards of combat readiness and operational preparedness.

Soldiers of the Ladakh based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army during the ongoing floods, landslides and unseasonal snow rescued several tourists.

Meanwhile, the Army is preparing extensively to honour the martyrs of the Kargil War of 1999 with a series of solemn ceremonies this year. The primary event which shall mark the 24th commemoration of the victory is scheduled to be held at ‘Kargil War Memorial’ located at Dras from the 25th to the 26th of July.

The commemoration will be attended by a large number of dignitaries of the Army and civil administration as well as gallantry award winners of the conflict and families of many martyrs.

The conflict was fought in the summer of 1999 to evict Pakistani regular forces who had intruded and occupied winter vacated posts on the Indian side of the LOC, thereby violating an unwritten agreement. The operation cost the Indian Army hundreds of young lives, in whose memory the commemorative function is held every year.