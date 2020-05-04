As the coronavirus has put a halt to every sports activity around the world, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that he misses being called “tilli” by India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni.

“Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!!” said the leggie on Twitter.

Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!! 🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iWGz6E11Pw — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 3, 2020

Chahal has taken 91 wickets in 52 ODIs at 25.83 and 55 wickets in 42 T20Is at 24.34. He is not a huge turner of the ball but uses his variations very effectively. The leggie has been one of the key players for the Indian team.

Meanwhile, talking about Dhoni, he last played a competitive match was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal in July where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation revolving around Dhoni’s future because neither has he made himself available for selection nor has he announced his retirement.

The Ranchi lad was about to re-enter the arena of competitive cricket with the commencement of IPL 2020, but uncertainty looms around his future now as mega-event itself is postponed till “further notice” in view of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.