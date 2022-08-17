Ministry to fund wrestler Ravi Dahiya’s World Championship preparation in Russia

The Sports Ministry will finance Olympic 57kg category silver medallist Ravi Dahiya’s travel and training in Vladikavkaz, Russia, ahead of the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia next month.

Cleared under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Dahiya will travel to Vladikavkaz on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old will be accompanied by his coach Arun Kumar, sparring partner Sahil and physiotherapist Munish Kumar. The travel, visa, boarding and lodging cost of all four will be covered under TOPS.

The camp is scheduled to last for 29 days with Ravi set to travel to Belgrade, Serbia for the World Championships. Ahead of the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, Dahiya, a 2019 World Championship bronze medallist, was sanctioned a special training camp in Bulgaria besides competitive exposure in Bulgaria, Turkey and Mongolia.

(Inputs from IANS)