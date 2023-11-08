Meghalaya Games 5th edition to be held in Tura from January 15-20: CM Sangma

The 5th edition of Meghalaya Games will be held in Tura from January 15 to 20 next year, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the Chief Patron of the Games, said on Wednesday.

This will be the first time that Meghalaya Games will be held in Tura. The mega event will be an opportunity for the Meghalaya athletes to showcase their talent in the field of sports.

“Excited to announce that the 5th edition of Meghalaya Games will be held for the first time in Tura from the 15th to the 20th of January 2024,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma wrote on X.

Advertisement

Excited to announce that the 5th edition of Meghalaya Games will be held for the first time in Tura from the 15th to the 20th of January 2024.@ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/PSvPlNugwM — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 8, 2023

The 4th edition of the Meghalaya Games were held in Shillong in May 2022. The five days of action saw some 3,000 participants competing for the yellow metal in 19 disciplines across 13 venues.

Some 700-plus medals were distributed to those participating in the various individual and team events during the 4th edition of the Meghalaya Games.

Gymnastics, which was added in the 4th edition is likely to feature in the 5th edition as well. During the conslusion ceremony, CM Sangma had said that next year’s edition will take place in Tura, with the 2024 event to be held in Jowai, which will be a further boost the promotion of sport, help the athletes improve and grow and further foster cross-cultural understanding.

However, the 2023 edition could not be held this year and was postponed to 2024. A detailed schedule of the 5th Meghalaya Games will be released soon.