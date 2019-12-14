Manchester United are all set to play their 4000th consecutive match with at least one academy graduate when they host Everton on Sunday. The tradition had started in a second division match against Fulham at the Carven Cottage.

Two academy players, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, have been an integral part of the current United squad. Many believe they will walk into the footsteps of Bobby Charlton, George Best and the “Class of 92” who went on to become club legends after passing through the academy.

Other than the duo, there are Paul Pogba, Jese Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Axel Tuanzebe and Mason Greenwood who have featured for the Red Devils this season.

The Old Trafford club have already handed 10 first-team debuts to graduates this season and the home-grown players have accounted for more than one-third of the total minutes played by the first team.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer also expressed his pride about the club’s tradition of fielding at least one academy player and said he is more than happy to continue it.

“Giving young players a chance is a tradition that we are very proud of. It’s part of our DNA and you learn that quickly when you join the club,” Solksjaer was quoted as saying in a statement released on the official club website.

“Nothing gives me more pleasure than seeing a player that has come through our Academy thriving on the football pitch. Young players can only surprise you and impress you when you give them a chance to show their talent. It’s a milestone that we are proud of and long may it continue,” he added.

Nick Cox, Head of Manchester United youth Academy, said: “This is an incredible achievement for everyone at the Academy. The record spans over 80 years and throughout that time youths have played a part in every significant landmark in the club’s history.”

“This has taken lot of hard work, dedication and passion from a long succession of youth developers. I pay a huge tribute to each and every member of staff, player and family member involved,” he added.

The academy head also promised to make sure that the academy remains the life blood of Manchester United.