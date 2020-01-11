Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reaffirmed that he has the bigger picture in his mind and will do whatever will be the best for the club.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Norwich City, Solskjaer also said that he will continue to work on his long-term plans even if they don’t address the immediate problem and get him sacked.

“It wouldn’t always be the worst thing you can do to put a short-term fix in if it’s good for the group here and now. But you wouldn’t put yourself in a situation where you’ve done something that you regret in 18 months’ time,” the Red Devils manager was quoted as saying Goal.com.

“I am not going to protect myself. I am going to do what is best for the club, what I think and we feel is right for the club and I will never put myself before the club. This is Man United and there is no ‘I’ in Manchester and for me there is no ‘I’ in this team and I could never ever do that, that’s not me. I am working for Man United, not for me,” he added.

United have been linked with several transfer rumours but none of them has materialised as of yet. Solskjaer in his part said that he was willing to table the problem with club’s vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

“Of course we have got open discussions and of course we’re open and honest and we talk. But I wouldn’t say to you what I say to him, that’s none of my concern really,” the Norwegian manager added.

“We are building towards something and I’m almost getting bored myself talking about this, and the fans will definitely be bored listening to me talk about what we do have as a vision and a plan,” he added.