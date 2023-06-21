Lionel Messi-led Argentina was scheduled to play in India but All India Football Federation declined

Money makes the mare go, is an old English proverb, and that aptly sums up why Lionel Messi-led Argentina who offered to play a friendly soccer match against India could not play here.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently declined a proposal from the Argentine football team to play in India. Reason: Argentina’s appearance fees skyrocketed to a staggering total of $4-5 million (approximately Rs 32-40 crore) after their victorious World Cup campaign. They proposed playing their two friendlies in India and Bangladesh in June.

Argentina’s football team enjoyed immense support from Asian countries during the FIFA World Cup 2022, held in Qatar. To honour their fans and express gratitude for their unwavering support, the team wanted to use two available slots for friendly matches during the ongoing international window. India was among the countries they considered for these friendlies, alongside Bangladesh.

However, it was revealed that both nations were unable to secure the necessary funding on such short notice, leading to the cancellation of the matches. Argentina ultimately played against Australia and Indonesia instead.

In a recent interview, Shaji Prabhakaran, the secretary general of (AIFF), provided insights into the rationale behind their decision to decline hosting the Argentine football team.

Prabhakaran highlighted the financial challenges associated with hosting a renowned team like Argentina, emphasizing the substantial costs involved. He expressed that organizing such a match would require the support of a robust partner due to the significant financial resources Argentina demands. He acknowledged the economic constraints within Indian football and stated that they have limitations in terms of our economic situation in football.