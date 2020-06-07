Netherlands defender Frenkie de Jong believes that Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is by far the best footballer on the planet and whenever the Barca legend speaks, he just listens.

“If Lionel Messi is talking and giving you advice you take it as he is by far the best player in the world,” Barcelona defensive midfielder de Jong told Guillem Balague for BBC Radio 5 Live’s European Football Podcast in an exclusive interview.

“If he gives advice, you listen. Sometimes he says you have to be deeper or to the side, small things but it makes the difference,” he added.

On the death of George Floyd, de Jong opined: “It makes you feel really sad that there are still things like this.

“I can’t imagine people thinking this way, it’s really strange.

“In our dressing room we have players from South America, Holland, Spain, everywhere in the world and we’re coming together – the colour of your skin and where you’re from doesn’t matter.

“Sport can play a big role (in the fight against racism) as you can reach many people.”

The La Liga giants resumed training in May with the Spanish League set to restart on 11 June after an absence of more than three months owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old De Jong stated that life is not the same with the coronavirus pandemic jolting the entire world.

“I didn’t have the virus but life isn’t how it used to be,” said De Jong.

“I don’t think it has changed me as a person. I’ve spent a lot of time with my girlfriend, we were in Holland and we could go out – the situation was a bit more comfortable than in Spain.

“When we were training in separate groups we had to wait before the others left, I couldn’t say ‘hi’ to them, that was really strange.

“Training is intense and maybe we’re better than when we stopped. I’m feeling there is something special coming.”

“It was my dream to play for Barcelona,” said De Jong.

“They were my favourite club outside of the Netherlands. When they came and showed they were really interested they made the choice easier.”

(With inputs from IANS)